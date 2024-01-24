ATOR Protocol Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.13 million and $759,621.92 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,446,812.882 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.82761855 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $945,369.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

