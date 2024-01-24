iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,278. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

