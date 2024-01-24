Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $11.37 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

WY stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $33.26. 1,979,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,477. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.