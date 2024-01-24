Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,434,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,270,878. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

WMT stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.36. 3,934,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.37. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.