Meridian Management Co. Has $18.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,635,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.74. 405,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,464. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

