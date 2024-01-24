Meridian Management Co. Sells 9,804 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after acquiring an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,408,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 3,893,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,912,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.