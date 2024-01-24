Meridian Management Co. Acquires 11,719 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. owned 0.10% of Simmons First National worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 55.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Trading Up 5.2 %

SFNC stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 579,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,570. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

