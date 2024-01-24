Meridian Management Co. Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,018 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.29. The company had a trading volume of 813,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,602. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

