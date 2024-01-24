Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $685.03. 1,159,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,301. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $698.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $639.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.94.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

