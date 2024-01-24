Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LLY traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $636.04. 1,403,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,157. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $598.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.43. The company has a market capitalization of $603.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

