Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $118.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

ARES has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.23. 477,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $120.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ares Management by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.