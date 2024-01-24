VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 133,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 43,594 shares.The stock last traded at $58.37 and had previously closed at $59.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

VSE Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $920.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.06.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in VSE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VSE by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

