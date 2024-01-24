NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 467,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after acquiring an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. 957,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $64.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

