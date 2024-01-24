American Financial Group Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the quarter. Sinclair accounts for about 2.5% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of Sinclair worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sinclair by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sinclair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sinclair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBGI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 164,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,099. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

