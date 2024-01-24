American Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $37.34. 1,228,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,963. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $37.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

