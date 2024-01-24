American Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 72.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 782,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 322,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 803,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 507,856 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Price Performance

HESM traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HESM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hess Midstream

About Hess Midstream

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.