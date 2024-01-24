American Financial Group Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

American Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,080 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Acutus Medical worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 103,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 166.79%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

