Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.10. 866,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.64. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $246.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

