Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.89. 831,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,474. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

