American Financial Group Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinetik by 12.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinetik by 31.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 33,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kinetik by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 510,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Welch acquired 31,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik Stock Down 1.1 %

Kinetik stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,874. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.17.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

