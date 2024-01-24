Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,263 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

CVS stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,374,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

