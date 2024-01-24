Raymond James Cuts Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $15.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRGY. Stephens initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho downgraded Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRGY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 479,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,151. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crescent Energy news, insider Brandi Kendall acquired 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $99,956.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,866.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crescent Energy news, insider Brandi Kendall acquired 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $99,956.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,866.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,591 shares of company stock valued at $439,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Further Reading

