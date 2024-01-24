Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Karooooo Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KARO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 11,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 430.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Karooooo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Karooooo by 108.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

