65,477 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 29.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Shares of SRE traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

