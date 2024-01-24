NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 105,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,097,000 after buying an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CB traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.90. 1,691,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,192. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $244.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

