NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,047 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,390,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,026,000 after purchasing an additional 266,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 532,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,387. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.