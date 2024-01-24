NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 484,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $121.70. 1,641,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,961. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

