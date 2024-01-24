NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 84,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after buying an additional 837,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after buying an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. 3,200,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,373. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.