NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,573 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ameren Trading Down 1.2 %
AEE stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 930,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.
In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
