NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,573 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Down 1.2 %

AEE stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 930,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.