NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTHR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.17 and a twelve month high of $217.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.14.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.