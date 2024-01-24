NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.17 and a 12-month high of $170.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

