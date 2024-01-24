NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 29.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,678,000 after acquiring an additional 226,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.93. 586,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,402. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.87 and its 200-day moving average is $225.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $309.52.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

