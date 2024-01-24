NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 29.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,678,000 after acquiring an additional 226,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.93. 586,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,402. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.87 and its 200-day moving average is $225.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $309.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.44.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

