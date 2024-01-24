Decred Reaches Market Cap of $224.53 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.21 or 0.00035551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $224.53 million and $1.28 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00132105 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,805,424 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

