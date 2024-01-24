Energi Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $123,532.01 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00077075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00028421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001465 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,167,136 coins and its circulating supply is 73,167,454 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

