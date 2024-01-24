Ark Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001975 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $140.81 million and approximately $84.98 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002369 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003038 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,443,168 coins and its circulating supply is 178,443,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

