Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Reaches $38.97 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $38.97 million and $966,654.41 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,963,985,794 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

