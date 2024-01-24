3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,657. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

