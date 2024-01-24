Second Half Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1,217.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,544 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,624,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,439. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

