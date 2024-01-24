Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,774,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.39. 962,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

