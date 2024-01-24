Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $325.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.