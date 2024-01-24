Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Virgin Galactic worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 45.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE SPCE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,676,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

