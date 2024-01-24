NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,149 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.7% of NBC Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 644,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

UNP traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $243.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.38.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

