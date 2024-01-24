Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

WFC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. 11,471,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,298,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

