Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 3,754,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,259. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

