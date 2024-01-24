Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $58.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,465,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $562.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.52.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

