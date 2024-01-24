Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 765,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,492. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

