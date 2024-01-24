Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after acquiring an additional 600,594,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,234 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,900,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,104,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.47. 6,403,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,844,288. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

