Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Holdings Raised by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab comprises about 0.3% of Triatomic Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1,930.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 417,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,908 shares of company stock valued at $732,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

