Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VAW traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.66. 31,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,412. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $192.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.03. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

