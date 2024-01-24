Second Half Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,480 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,045,000 after buying an additional 827,464 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,378,000 after acquiring an additional 570,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 579,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,210,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 192,660 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.